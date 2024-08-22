Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,190,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,874. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

