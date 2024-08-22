Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $67.75. 102,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,586. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

