Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $474,000 Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.
Wingstop Price Performance
NASDAQ:WING traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,686. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $431.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.70.
Wingstop Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.65.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Wingstop Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
