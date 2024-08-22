Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $40.64. 364,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,438. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $99.62.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

