Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,971 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,219,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 638 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.42. 108,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,657. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $236.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Loop Capital cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

