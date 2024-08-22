Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.96. 8,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,588. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

