Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,398,000 after buying an additional 146,632 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after acquiring an additional 167,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,046,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,823 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

