Financial Contrast: Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) versus Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.00%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -9.03% Super League Enterprise -95.78% -254.70% -110.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Super League Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.36 -$30.33 million ($8.88) -0.14

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Enterprise.

Summary

Plum Acquisition Corp. I beats Super League Enterprise on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

About Super League Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.