Financial Contrast: Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 26.70% 30.49% 21.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trump Media & Technology Group $4.13 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Alphabet $328.28 billion 6.24 $73.80 billion $6.52 25.44

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

40.0% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trump Media & Technology Group and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 6 28 1 2.86

Alphabet has a consensus target price of $203.74, suggesting a potential upside of 22.85%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Summary

Alphabet beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.