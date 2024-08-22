Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given a C$51.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upgraded Finning International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.38.

TSE FTT opened at C$39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.59. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$33.77 and a 1-year high of C$44.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,055.03. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total value of C$30,803.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,941 shares of company stock worth $431,179. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

