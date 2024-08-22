Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Down 0.9%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 315.88 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.12). 27,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 234,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.16).

Fintel Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 310.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 289.81. The company has a market capitalization of £330.25 million, a PE ratio of 4,528.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Fintel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins sold 250,000 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.86), for a total transaction of £742,500 ($964,786.90). 41.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.