First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

First Bancorp stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $45.41.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $143.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 17,233.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

