First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,176,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,969.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,274.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,174.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,837.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,698.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $52.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

