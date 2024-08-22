First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.05

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.05 and traded as high as $16.37. First Commonwealth Financial shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 325,880 shares trading hands.

FCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

