First Financial Corp IN Has $1.10 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 96,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 484,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,453,840 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.07 and its 200 day moving average is $180.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

