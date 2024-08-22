First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.
FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation
First Foundation Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that First Foundation will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.
