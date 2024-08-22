First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Foundation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

First Foundation Trading Up 8.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that First Foundation will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.