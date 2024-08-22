First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,005.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Concentrix Stock Up 1.0 %

CNXC stock opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $76,688. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.