First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 485.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

IHAK opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.04 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

