First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

