First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 102.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average is $107.48. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.94.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

In related news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

