First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,160 BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $467,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
CLOA opened at $51.90 on Thursday. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $52.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
About BlackRock AAA CLO ETF
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
