First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $330.98 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.98.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

