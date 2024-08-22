First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $18,861,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $168.07.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

