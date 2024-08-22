First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $211.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.10. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

