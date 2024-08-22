First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 558.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 158.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 10,587.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 52.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -541.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

