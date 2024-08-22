First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 169.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

