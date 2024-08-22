First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 174.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.71. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.