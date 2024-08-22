First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,019,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 176,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 138,859 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 218,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

