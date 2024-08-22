First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AM. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of AM stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

