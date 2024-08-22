First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $32,000 in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFA. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:INFA opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,228.50, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Informatica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

