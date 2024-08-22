First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $32,000 in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFA. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Informatica Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:INFA opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,228.50, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on INFA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica
In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
Informatica Company Profile
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
