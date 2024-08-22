First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $168.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,807 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

