First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,168 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 952,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $8,839,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 6.1 %

ZTO stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

