First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 357.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $48,711,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $2,704,489. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $100.87 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average of $100.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

