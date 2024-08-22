First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shayne & Jacobs LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 290,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robert Half

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.