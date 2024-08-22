First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.85.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $191.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $2.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

