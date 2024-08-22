First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $156.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

