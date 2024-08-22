First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after purchasing an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Matson by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 3,509.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matson by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MATX opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.52. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.04%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total transaction of $215,796.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total value of $215,796.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,208.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,876 shares of company stock worth $12,400,615 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Matson

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.