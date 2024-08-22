First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TFIN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

TFIN stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.