First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 657.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 207,891 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Atlassian by 25.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,363,967.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,279,877.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,363,967.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,279,877.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,227 shares of company stock worth $42,942,989. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $158.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.33 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

