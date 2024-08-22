First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,299 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 9,161,535 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $24,608,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after buying an additional 1,103,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,070,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after buying an additional 1,025,987 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Susquehanna lowered Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -414.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

