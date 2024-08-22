First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.54.

Hexcel Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

