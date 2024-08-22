First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 809 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 172,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 31.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 571.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 108,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $548,865.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $101.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.14.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

