First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 67.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Truist Financial cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair lowered shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

PetIQ Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.54 million, a PE ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 1.71. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. PetIQ had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PetIQ

In other PetIQ news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

