First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 30th

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FCAL stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $247.40 million, a PE ratio of 131.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

