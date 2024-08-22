First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 30th

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
FCAL stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $247.40 million, a PE ratio of 131.53 and a beta of 0.15.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
