First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.10

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.10 and last traded at $89.10, with a volume of 4192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.85.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $824,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

