First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.10

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.10 and last traded at $89.10, with a volume of 4192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.85.
The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
