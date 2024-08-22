First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.39 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.