First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.39 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

