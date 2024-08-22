First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.73

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.73 and last traded at $112.73, with a volume of 558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

