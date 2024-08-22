First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.13

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 32402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,750,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 133,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 202,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

