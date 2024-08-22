First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
