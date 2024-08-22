First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on August 30th

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $52.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
